World Aquatics said on Monday that it will increase the antidoping tests carried out on Chinese swimmers competing at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

In April, the New York Times and German broadcaster ARD reported that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) at a domestic competition in 2021 — shortly before the Tokyo Olympics.

Chinese anti-doping authorities determined they had ingested the substance unwittingly from tainted food at their hotel and no action against them was warranted.