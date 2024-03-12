Connor O'Leary has been picked as the third and final Japan men's surfing representative for the Paris Olympics, the Nippon Surfing Association said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut in the World Surf League's elite Championship Tour in 2017, has a Japanese mother and changed the country he represents from Australia last year.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi and Reo Inaba have already qualified for Paris for Japan's men, while the country has earned an extra spot by winning the team title at the 2022 World Surfing Games in California.

O'Leary came 11th in the Championship Tour last year, above Igarashi who settled for 14th.

Shino Matsuda will be the only Japanese surfer to compete in the women's Olympic tournament this summer in Tahiti.