Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are paying close attention to long-term weather models, Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet said Tuesday, as swathes of Europe baked again in near-record temperatures.

The heat wave engulfing the Northern Hemisphere is set to intensify this week, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said, with temperatures in parts of the Mediterranean, North America, Asia and North Africa expected to be above 40 Celsius for a number of days.

"We are remaining very, very vigilant on temperature forecasts," said Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion and president of the Paris Organising Committee.