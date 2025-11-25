Chinese leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that Taiwan's "return to China" is an “integral part” of the postwar international order, as Beijing remains locked in a clash with Tokyo over comments by Japan’s leader suggesting a potential military intervention over the island.

Xi and Trump spoke over the phone on Monday in a call that had not been announced by either side, weeks after the two leaders held their first in-person meeting on the sidelines of a multilateral summit in South Korea.

The call came more than two weeks into an escalating row between China and Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks that Tokyo could deploy the Self-Defense Forces in a crisis over Taiwan under certain “worst-case” scenarios that would constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan.