U.S. President Donald Trump’s targeted attacks against three of the world’s major emerging economies are prompting leaders of those countries to forge closer ties and push back against his aggressive trade policies.

Leaders from India, Brazil and South Africa met in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday to give greater importance to a trilateral grouping known as the IBSA forum. It’s the first time in more than a decade that the leaders are gathering under the auspices of the grouping, although foreign ministers have done so regularly over the years.

Trump has upended Washington’s decades of careful diplomacy to cultivate relations with the three major emerging markets. He’s targeted them with high tariffs and publicly rebuked the leaders for their domestic policies. The U.S. president snubbed the G20 summit in Johannesburg this weekend in a blow to South Africa and other developing nations pushing to curb global inequality.