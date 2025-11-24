President Donald Trump’s proposed Nov. 27 deadline to secure Ukraine’s support for a U.S.-backed peace plan isn’t set in stone and could drift into the following week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, suggesting that plenty of work remains.

Rubio’s note of caution followed U.S.-Ukrainian talks Sunday in Geneva that both sides described as making progress toward a deal. Any agreement would require sign off by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

"It is probably the most productive day we have had on this issue, maybe in the entirety of our engagement, but certainly in a very long time,” Rubio told reporters at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva. "But work remains, and because this continues to be a working process, I don’t want to declare victory or finality here.”