Italy’s center-left opposition is testing out a big-tent alliance on the guess that it’s the best way to unseat Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the next general election.

The rest is still being worked out.

The alliance pulls together parties with disparate political beliefs — the center-left Democrats, the populist Five Star Movement, the left-wing Greens and Left Alliance and several smaller groups. The goal is to rally behind single, strategically chosen candidates and consolidate the anti-Meloni vote.