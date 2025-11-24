Israel killed Hezbollah's military chief in a strike on Beirut on Sunday, the Israeli military and the militant group said, hitting an apartment building and killing five people, according to Lebanese authorities.

Haytham Ali Tabatabai is the most senior Hezbollah commander to be killed by Israel since the start of a ceasefire in November 2024 that sought to end more than a year of hostilities between the two.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country "will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its power," and called on the Lebanese government to "fulfill its commitment to disarm Hezbollah."