Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday told a judge that medicine-induced paranoia and hallucination caused him to tamper with an electronic ankle monitor, court records showed, a day after police took him into custody out of fear he might flee.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro’s detention on Saturday, after more than 100 days of house arrest, citing potential flight risk as the rightwing leader awaits final appeals of his prison sentence for plotting a coup.

In a 30-minute custody hearing on Sunday, Bolsonaro denied any intent to escape or try to remove the ankle monitor.