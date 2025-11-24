A 36-year-old resident of Tsushima, Aichi Prefecture, translated into English and then published her late grandfather’s notes recounting his experience as a student soldier serving in the Imperial Japanese Army’s shipping unit during World War II.

It took Yurika Lacy seven years to translate the notes in between work and raising her child, but she managed to complete the task this year, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

“I hope people across the world will read it and make it an opportunity to think about wars as their own issue,” Lacy said.