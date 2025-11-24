Hong Kong’s leader, John Lee, said on Monday his government supports China’s diplomatic policy toward Japan and the financial hub would closely monitor the situation and respond appropriately.

The comments are the first time a Hong Kong official has publicly weighed in on a dispute that has roiled China-Japan ties for more than two weeks.

The spat was triggered by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks in parliament on Nov. 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.