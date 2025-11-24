China is stepping up its campaign to win the international community’s support for its criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks on a potential contingency over Taiwan.

Beijing is also approaching South Korea, which has a territorial issue with Japan over the Sea of Japan islets called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. But the efforts have not paid off.

Only a handful of countries close to China, including Russia, appear to be supporting Beijing’s argument.