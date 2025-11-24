Leaders of four opposition parties are expected to press Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over deteriorating relations with China and her aggressive fiscal policy in their first parliamentary debate to be held Wednesday since the launch of her administration last month.

While the Takaichi Cabinet is enjoying a tailwind from high public approval ratings in media opinion polls, the prime minister is struggling with backlash from China over her recent remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency.

The parliamentary debate is also expected to focus on a comprehensive economic package worth ¥21.3 trillion in government spending that was adopted by the Takaichi administration on Friday to fund measures to address inflation and promote investment.