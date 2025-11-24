The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to accelerate efforts to strengthen defense capabilities in the country's strategically important Nansei southwestern region, which includes the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa prefecture.

As part of the moves, which reflect China's growing military activities in waters around the island chain, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited some of the islands Saturday and Sunday, only about a month after taking office.

On Sunday, he went to the island of Yonaguni, the westernmost part of Japan, after visiting the islands of Miyako and Ishigaki the previous day.