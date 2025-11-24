Despite recent travel warnings from Beijing and Hong Kong authorities, interest among people in Hong Kong in visiting Japan remains strong, with no significant cancellations of group tours reported.

After the Chinese government urged its citizens not to visit Japan over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency, the Hong Kong authorities, operating under China’s “one country, two systems” policy, issued a travel advisory to its residents, urging them to exercise vigilance in visiting Japan.

Japan is a popular travel destination for Hong Kong people, many of whom are pro-Japan. There have been no noticeable cancellations of trips to the country.