A pedestrian in his 80s has died after an apparent hit-and-run in Tokyo's Adachi Ward at around 12:30 p.m. Monday that left 10 others injured, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A woman in her 20s was found unconscious after the collisions and is in serious condition, police said.

The Tokyo police has taken into custody the driver who attempted to flee the scene — about 500 meters north of the Adachi Ward office — following the incident, investigative sources said.

The driver had tried to flee on foot after the collisions, which took place at several locations, NHK reported.

TBS reported a vehicle theft from a nearby car dealership about two hours before the incident and that the police are investigating whether the two events are connected.

