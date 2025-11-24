Indian officials are investigating whether safety lapses in the supply of a pharmaceutical ingredient were responsible for contaminating cough syrup that has killed at least 24 children in recent months, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The three health and drug safety officials from Tamil Nadu state said they believe the solvent used to make a batch of Coldrif cough syrup could have been contaminated with a toxic chemical around the time it was supplied to the drugmaker, Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer.

Sresan acquired 50 kg of the propylene glycol solvent from local chemicals distributor Sunrise Biotech on March 25, which had purchased it the same day from Jinkushal Aroma, a small company that makes fragrance blends for liquid detergents and other chemicals, according to interviews with the suppliers and an Oct. 3 investigation report by the Tamil Nadu pharmaceutical regulator.