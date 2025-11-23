European and other Western leaders said on Saturday a U.S. peace plan was a basis for talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine but needed "additional work," part of Western efforts to eke out a better deal for Kyiv before a Thursday deadline.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa, European and other Western leaders scrambled to come up with a coordinated response to U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Ukraine to accept his 28-point peace plan with Russia by Thursday.

Trump said in brief remarks later that his proposal was not his final offer, signaling potential room for adjustments as Ukraine and its European allies stressed that the plan could serve as a foundation for negotiations but required changes. The European and other Western leaders agreed national security advisers from France, Britain and Germany would meet European Union, U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Geneva on Sunday for further discussions.