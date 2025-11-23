The United States is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, four U.S. officials said, as the Trump administration escalates pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Reporters were not able to establish the exact timing or scope of the new operations, nor whether U.S. President Donald Trump had made a final decision to act. Reports of looming action have proliferated in recent weeks as the U.S. military has deployed forces to the Caribbean amid worsening relations with Venezuela.

Two of the U.S. officials said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro. All four officials quoted in this article spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of impending action by the United States.