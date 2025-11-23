President Donald Trump signaled room for negotiation on a U.S. plan to end the Ukraine war that has drawn pushback from Kyiv, its allies and U.S. lawmakers as talks on the proposal were getting underway Sunday in Switzerland.

Trump has given Ukraine until Nov. 27 to approve the plan to end the nearly 4-year conflict, but Kyiv is seeking changes to a draft that accepts some of Russia's hard-line demands. The U.S. has warned Ukraine it could curb military assistance if it does not sign.

Washington insisted on Saturday the proposal was official U.S. policy, denying claims by a group of U.S. senators that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told them the document was a Russian "wish list."