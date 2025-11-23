Group of 20 leaders adopted a declaration addressing the climate crisis and other global challenges on Saturday over U.S. objections, prompting the White House to accuse South Africa of weaponizing its leadership of the group this year.

The declaration, which was drafted without input from the United States, "can't be renegotiated," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson told reporters, reflecting strains between Pretoria and U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which boycotted the event.

"We had the entire year of working towards this adoption and the past week has been quite intense," spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.