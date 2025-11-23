Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — under house arrest while he appeals a conviction for a foiled coup attempt — was taken into custody Saturday after the Supreme Court deemed him a high flight risk.
The court said the far-right firebrand — who was sentenced to 27 years in prison over a scheme to stop leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office after the 2022 elections — had attempted to disable his ankle monitor in order to flee.
Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro's detention was a preventive measure as final appeals play out.
