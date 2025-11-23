Gunmen have kidnapped more than 300 students and teachers in one of the largest mass kidnappings in Nigeria, a Christian group said Saturday, as security fears mounted in Africa's most populous nation.

The early Friday raid on St Mary's co-education school in Niger state in western Nigeria came after gunmen on Monday stormed a secondary school in neighboring Kebbi state, abducting 25 girls.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had earlier reported 227 people seized, but the new number came "after a verification exercise" that concluded 303 students and 12 teachers were abducted.