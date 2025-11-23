U.S. President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense initiative is facing significant delays, hampered by the 43-day government shutdown and lack of a clear plan to spend the first $25 billion appropriated for the program this summer, according to eight sources familiar with the situation.

The shutdown delayed hiring and pulled crucial personnel away from their normal duties of approving and signing contracts, according to three industry sources and a U.S. official, who along with other sources spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals for talking to the press about a program where many aspects are classified as secret.

More critically, the nearly $25 billion earmarked for Golden Dome as part of the budget reconciliation package approved this summer has not been turned into a spending plan that details exactly how the money will be allocated, two sources from the administration along with a source on Capitol Hill and two of the industry executives said.