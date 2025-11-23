Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is trying to raise his profile, actively using social media and other means to disseminate information on the military movements of countries around Japan and how the Self-Defense Forces are responding.

With a month having passed since taking office, the minister appears to be succeeding in dispelling the image that he lacks experience regarding defense-related issues.

But difficult challenges, such as a planned revision of the government's three key security-related documents, await him.