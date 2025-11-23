Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday became the country’s highest-ranking official to publicly weigh in on its row with Tokyo over Taiwan, criticizing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s “shocking” remarks that Japan could intervene militarily in a crisis over the democratically ruled island.

“It is shocking for a sitting Japanese leader to openly send a wrong signal of attempting to intervene militarily in the Taiwan question,” Wang said, calling the issue “a red line that should not have been touched,” according to a statement posted to his ministry’s website.

“China must resolutely hit back — not only to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also to defend the hard-won postwar achievements secured with blood and sacrifice,” he added.