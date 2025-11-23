Crown Princess Kiko and her son, Prince Hisahito, watched an orienteering event of the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics on the Pacific island of Izu Oshima, part of the Japanese capital, on Sunday.

Orienteering is a team sport in which participants visit control points on unfamiliar terrain in the right order as quickly as possible using a map and compass.

Crown Princess Kiko and Prince Hisahito watched the final round of the men's relay, which included Japan and seven other teams. Prince Hisahito gave cheers to participating athletes in sign language.

The crown princess herself experienced orienteering for the first time after she was invited to try the sport by a foreign researcher during a meeting of the International Cartographic Conference held in Tokyo in 2019. Since then, she has often participated in orienteering competitions and practice sessions.

Earlier on Sunday, Crown Princess Kiko and Prince Hisahito visited Buratto House, a shop that sells local farm products.

Looking at ashitaba, a kind of vegetable, Prince Hisahito asked, "When was it harvested?" His mother bought ashitaba and other items.

Crown Princess Kiko and Prince Hisahito arrived in Izu Oshima on Saturday for a two-day visit. They left the island later Sunday.