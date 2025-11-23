An event was held in Tokyo on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the establishment of a group of female journalists in Japan.

The Japan Women Journalists Association aims to support the career development of female reporters in Japan and add various viewpoints to the value judgment of news.

"Men, who make up the majority in the media industry, are responsible for making decisions about the news that is delivered each day," Risa Akiyama, head of the JWJA and executive of Kanagawa Shimbun, a daily published mainly in Kanagawa Prefecture, said at the event.