The crash of India's Tejas fighter in front of global arms buyers at the Dubai Airshow is the latest blow to a key national trophy, leaving the jet reliant on Indian military orders to sustain its role as a showcase of home-built defense technology.
The cause of Friday's crash was not immediately known but it capped a week of jockeying for influence at the event, attended by India's archrival Pakistan six months after the neighboring foes faced off in the world's largest air battle in decades.
Such a public loss will inevitably overshadow India's efforts to establish the jet abroad after a painstaking development over four decades, experts said, as India paid tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal who died in the crash.
