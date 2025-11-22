The United States has drafted a 28-point peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine which is being studied by Kyiv, Moscow and interested countries in Europe.

The plan gives Russia — which is inching forward on the battlefield and controls almost one-fifth of Ukraine — much of what it wants.

But it also contains some unappetizing proposals for Moscow which would leave it short of fully achieving its stated war aims and require its forces to pull back from some areas that they have captured.