Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom — or Washington’s backing — over a U.S. peace plan that endorses key Russian demands, a proposal Donald Trump said Kyiv should accept within a week.

The U.S. president told Fox News Radio he believed Thursday was an appropriate deadline for Kyiv to accept the plan, confirming what two sources had said.

Trump later told reporters that time was short given the approaching winter and need to end the bloodshed and that Zelenskyy would have to approve the plan.