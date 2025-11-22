The Miyazaki prefectural government said Saturday that an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed at a poultry farm in the city of Hyuga.

About 48,000 chickens at the farm will be culled.

This marked the fifth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in the country this season, and the first in the prefecture.

According to the prefectural government, the Hyuga farm reported an increase in the number of dead chickens Friday morning. Infection was confirmed through a genetic test Saturday morning after a positive result was shown in a simple test.