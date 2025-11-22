Tokyo police arrested a 43-year-old Ground Self-Defense Force member Saturday on suspicion of attempting to stab a woman to death earlier this month.

The suspect, Lt. Col. Yoichiro Otsu, who belongs to the GSDF's Camp Asaka in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, has denied the allegations against him, according to investigative sources.

During voluntary questioning before the arrest, the suspect told police that he had relations with the woman, in her 40s, without revealing that he has a family, the sources said. Otsu said that he broke up with the woman peacefully at her request around June this year.