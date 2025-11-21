Behind the civil war tearing Sudan apart for more than two years lie the country's natural riches, with foreign powers vying for control of its gold, fertile farmland and coastline.

Raging since April 2023, the conflict between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has escalated in recent weeks with the RSF's capture of the major city of El-Fasher in Darfur at the end of October.

The army has been backed by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey, while the RSF relies on the patronage of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to regional experts.