U.S. President Donald Trump said a group of Democratic lawmakers should be put on trial — and suggested they should even face the death penalty — after they released a video telling the intelligence community and military members to disobey orders that would break the law.
“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump said in a social media post. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”
“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” the president added.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.