U.S. President Donald Trump said a group of Democratic lawmakers should be put on trial — and suggested they should even face the death penalty — after they released a video telling the intelligence community and military members to disobey orders that would break the law.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump said in a social media post. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” the president added.