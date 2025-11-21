As Japan and China continue their war of words, the potential impact on Hokkaido’s tourism industry this winter season has officials increasingly concerned.

The Chinese government has advised its citizens not to visit Japan due to safety concerns. The announcement came after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan sparked Beijing’s anger. Hong Kong followed suit.

It comes ahead of Hokkaido’s winter sports season and as Sapporo looks ahead to the annual February snow festival, which also takes place during the Chinese New Year when many are expected to visit the city.