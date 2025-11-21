The United States remains committed to Japan’s defense, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Piggott said on Thursday.

“Our commitment to the U.S.-Japan Alliance and to Japan’s defense, including the Japan-administered Senkakus, is unwavering,” he said on X, referring to the island chain in the East China Sea claimed by Beijing.

It is the first official comment from the State Department since tensions between Japan and China flared up following remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a potential Taiwan conflict earlier this month.

“We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea,” Piggott said.