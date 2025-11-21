With Friday marking one month since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office, the new Japanese leader’s plain speaking style is proving to be both an asset and a liability.

A government source said that Takaichi’s straight talk has been favorably received by the public. The approval rating for her Cabinet has been high in media opinion polls, standing at nearly 70%.

Some in the ruling bloc of Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are apparently hoping for an early dissolution of the Lower House for a snap general election.