Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday began talks to update the country’s three key national security documents by the end of 2026, as instructed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The LDP plans to draw up related proposals to the government by April 2026 at the earliest.

“We’re seeing a major change (in the security environment surrounding Japan) from the time when the three documents were compiled in 2022,” former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, the current chairman of the party’s Research Commission on Security, said at a meeting of the commission on Thursday.