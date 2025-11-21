Niigata Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi on Friday approved a partial resumption of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, paving the way for one of the reactors to be brought back online.
The governor’s approval had been one of the final — and crucial — hurdles for Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (Tepco), the operator of the plant, to bring it back into operation since it was taken offline after the March 2011 earthquake-triggered tsunami knocked out electricity at Tepco’s No. 1 plant in Fukushima Prefecture and caused a triple meltdown.
The resumption of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant’s No. 6 reactor would be a major development for Japan as it aims to re-embrace nuclear power and reduce fossil fuel energy, which it has been heavily dependent on since the 2011 meltdowns.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.