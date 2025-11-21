Japan is planning to raise fees related to visas and residential status to match those charged by Western nations in fiscal 2026 amid an increase in the number of foreign residents in recent years, the government announced Friday.

Foreign nationals currently pay a ¥6,000 ($38) fee to extend or change their residential status. Media reports said the government plans to raise the fee five- to sixfold, to around ¥30,000 to ¥40,000. A ¥10,000 fee to apply for permanent residency is also expected to increase more than tenfold to exceed ¥100,000. Fees will reportedly be charged proportionately to the period of validity of the visa.

The fees had only just been raised several months ago.