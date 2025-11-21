Livestream giant Twitch will be forced to remove all users under the age of 16 in Australia when the country’s strict social media laws take effect next month, Canberra’s online regulator said Friday.

From Dec. 10, Australia will force social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to remove users under the age of 16 or face hefty fines.

The eSafety Commissioner said that the U.S. company Twitch — which started out as a platform for gaming streamers but now hosts live feeds of various genres — met its criteria to be banned.