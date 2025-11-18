The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote as soon as Tuesday to force the release of investigative files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with passage seen as all but guaranteed after President Donald Trump dropped his longstanding opposition.

Trump's reversal late on Sunday came days after a House petition gathered enough support to force a vote, a rare instance of House Republicans defying the president's wishes.

Until the weekend, Trump and his staff had lobbied hard to prevent any further release of files from the criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into Epstein, a wealthy New York financier who was, for a time, friends with Trump.