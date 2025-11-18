Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday an explosion that damaged a railway line helping to supply close ally Ukraine was an "unprecedented act of sabotage."

The damage, which authorities have said was discovered on Sunday, directly targeted "the security of the Polish state and its civilians," Tusk wrote in a post on X.

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office said it had launched a probe into what it described as "sabotage of a terrorist nature" that it alleged was committed "on behalf of a foreign intelligence service."