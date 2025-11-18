The Children and Families Agency said Tuesday that it will launch a model project for the provision of after-school care for elementary school students at companies under a proposed comprehensive economic package.

The agency aims for the project to help reduce the number of children on waiting lists for gakudō hoiku after-school care facilities.

It will also launch a website allowing parents to check whether babysitters meet safety standards, as part of efforts to promote the use of babysitting services.

According to the agency, about 17,000 children were on waiting lists for gakudō hoiku facilities as of May 1.

Demand for gakudō hoiku facilities is rising due to an increase in dual-income households. By providing after-school care for elementary school students and subsidizing companies and other entities that offer such care, the agency aims to support working parents in raising their children.

Securing after-school places for children is important in terms of supporting work-parenting balance and reducing the burden of child-rearing, Hitoshi Kikawada, minister for policies related to children, said at a news conference Tuesday.