Amid a continuing shift toward nuclear families, demand for postnatal care services that support mothers and newborns after childbirth is rising across Japan.

Provided by midwives and trained caregivers, such services offer hands-on child care assistance or short-term newborn care so families can rest and recover. More than 90% of municipalities now operate programs that subsidize a portion of residents' postnatal care fees.

Rising demand has intensified competition for postnatal care, effectively making it harder for some families to secure timely appointments. "Services are in short supply and unevenly distributed across regions," a government official said.