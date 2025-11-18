Economic security minister Kimi Onoda, tapped to lead the government’s policies on foreign nationals, says she is committed to strictly enforcing regulations related to non-Japanese workers and land acquisitions by foreign nationals.

In a joint interview with media organizations including The Japan Times on Monday, Onoda, a first-time Cabinet member who has been named “minister in charge of a society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals,” stressed the importance of cracking down on foreign nationals who do not follow rules in order to alleviate public concerns.

“There shouldn’t be a situation where law-abiding foreign residents find it harder to live here,” she said, noting that she has foreign roots as well. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she has an American father and a Japanese mother.