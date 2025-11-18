Tokyo is seeking to smooth things over with Beijing — while telling nationals living in China to stay on alert for anti-Japan sentiment — as the fallout from a spat induced by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan extends to cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

On Tuesday, Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, held a meeting with Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Asian Affairs Department.

In a bid to de-escalate ongoing tensions and prevent the fallout from extending any further, Kanai was expected to convey to his Chinese counterpart that the position of the Japanese government regarding Taiwan hasn't changed even under new leadership.