Three people were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in a suspected plane crash in the city of Yame in Fukuoka Prefecture on Tuesday.

Around 10:40 a.m., a local resident made an emergency call to fire authorities saying that what appeared to be a Cessna aircraft had crashed, leaving black smoke.

The office of Kyushu-Saga International Airport had lost contact with a small aircraft that had left the airport in the city of Saga with three men on board. The aircraft issued a distress signal after its departure, according to the office.

The plane had arrived at Kyushu-Saga International Airport from Yao Airport in Osaka Prefecture on Monday.

According to its flight plan, the plane was scheduled to leave Kyushu-Saga International Airport at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and arrive back at Yao Airport at around 12:45 p.m.