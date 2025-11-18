Police investigating the stabbing of a woman at a commercial building in Tokyo’s Akasaka district said security camera footage shows the suspect leaving roughly 30 seconds after following the victim inside, indicating the attack occurred within an extremely short window.

The woman, in her 40s, had arrived at the building at around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday to perform at a live music venue on the basement floor. She was attacked while waiting for the venue to open.

She sustained a deep stab wound to her left abdomen that damaged her internal organs, as well as an injury to her left hand.